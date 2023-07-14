Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the world will see exceptional results if the skill and scale of India and the United States combine.

While speaking at the partnership program in the medical field between Stanford University of the US and SGPGI and JIMS of Gautam Buddha Nagar under the Uttar Pradesh Health Technology Summit 2023, CM Yogi said," India's population is four times that of the United States. When it comes to COVID-19 mortality rates, India's rate was half that of the US. India showcased exceptional performance during the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide."

He further stated that Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a leading contributor by providing excellent healthcare facilities in the state.

Highlighting that numerous new startups have been established in the country in the past nine years, CM said, "India has significantly emerged as a new hub for unicorns. Notably, Uttar Pradesh has made significant progress during these years."

Yogi Adityanath said that the government will enthusiastically support this partnership with the Indo-US Global Foundation.

He asserted that Uttar Pradesh now has a favourable environment for US innovation and startups.

"The IT and Electronics Department, along with prestigious institutions associated with the partnership program, will also support it so that positive results can be seen as soon as possible," he said.

CM Yogi said that the Uttar Pradesh government has established several startups under its startup policy, and the government has provided various relaxations for their establishment and also made arrangements for their procurement.

He said that SGPGI initiated the facility of virtual ICUs during the COVID-19 pandemic by taking advantage of these policies. If any problem occurred in any city in the state, the team from SGPGI reached there and provided relief, which serves as an excellent example of innovation.

Throwing light on how the state managed to control diseases like encephalitis, the CM stated, "Between 1977 and 2017, approximately 50,000 children died due to encephalitis in the state. However, we have achieved success in completely eliminating encephalitis in the last 6 years. The Health Department, along with other supportive departments, worked as a team to achieve this success and delivered an outstanding performance," he said.

CM Yogi mentioned that the state has also achieved success in controlling various water-borne and vector-borne diseases, including malaria, chikungunya, and dengue.

"We believe that this partnership will prove to be very useful in promoting such startups in the field of medical health," he said.

During the program, the CM appealed to connect Sitapur's eye hospital with technology, as it was the only hospital where people from not only the country but also from abroad used to come to get their eyes treated. He mentioned the need to provide all the necessary facilities and infrastructure for the hospital.

In the program, Chief Secretary Durgashankar Mishra, Additional Chief Secretary (Chief Minister) S.P. Goyal, and Principal Secretary of Medical Education remained present. (ANI)

