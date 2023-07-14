Kanpur, July 14: Triple Talaq incidents are on the rise. Amid this, another incident has come to the fore from Uttar Pradesh's Agra, where in a groom resorted to the practice of triple talaq just two hours after his marriage. The reason behind this distressing action was the failure of the bride's family to meet his dowry demand. The groom had expressed his desire for a car and additional jewellery as dowry, and he refused to take the bride to his home until his demands were fulfilled. Shockingly, even the groom's family supported his dowry demand and urged the bride's father to meet their expectations.

Following an intense argument at the wedding venue, the groom pronounced triple talaq and abruptly departed just two hours into the marriage. In response to this turn of events, the bride's family filed a First Information Report (FIR) against seven people, including the groom and his father, at the Tajganj police station in Agra. Uttar Pradesh: Man Booked for Divorcing Wife By Giving Triple Talaq in Presence of Family in Kaushambi.

As per the Agra police, the incident took place on Thursday night during the wedding ceremony of two sisters named Gouri and Dolly, which was held at Priyanshu Garden. The Nikah ceremony of the elder sister, Gouri, proceeded smoothly without any issues. However, during Dolly's wedding, the groom began making demands for a car and jewellery. Mumbai Shocker: Husband Harasses Wife for Dowry, Gives Her Triple Talaq in Front of Families; Booked for Domestic Violence.

According to Kamran Warsi, the brother of the bride, his family had already spent approximately Rs 30 lakh on the marriages of both sisters. However, despite this significant expenditure, Dolly's groom, Asif, demanded more. Despite the efforts of relatives from both sides to reason with Asif, he remained firm in his demands. The dramatic turn of events continued until the early hours of Friday when Asif ultimately decided to leave the venue, uttering the words of triple talaq.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2023 08:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).