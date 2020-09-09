Muzaffarnagar, Sep 9 (PTI) A police team raided an illegal arms manufacturing unit here on Wednesday and seized 19 pistols, two rifles and 25 cartridges, officials said.

The illegal firearms factory was set up in a forested area near Bhikki village under Sikheda Police station limits, they said.

According to SHO Ramvir Singh, two men, identified as Khalid and Surendra, have been arrested in this connection.

