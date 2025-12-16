New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Chief Imam of the All India Imam Organisation, Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, on Monday strongly condemned the deadly terror attack at Australia's Bondi Beach, describing it as a "tragic and inhuman act" and reiterating that Islam stands for saving lives, not taking them.

Reacting to the incident, Ilyasi said, "No amount of condemnation is enough for this incident. Innocent people have been killed. The killers were devils, but the one who tried to save them was a Muslim. Islam is the name of saving lives, not taking them." He underlined the need to confront extremism head-on, adding that radicalisation in the name of religion must be stopped. "Today, radicalisation is happening in the name of Islam, and terrorist organisations are operating in the name of Islam. The time has come to end radicalisation and eradicate terrorism completely," he said.

The Chief Imam announced that special prayers would be held across India to honour the victims. "As the Chief Imam, on behalf of all the 5.5 lakh mosques in India, on the coming Friday, we will pray for the peace of the souls of the innocent people who were killed. Humanity is our greatest religion," he said.

The comments came as Australian authorities confirmed that the death toll from the shooting at Bondi Beach has risen to 16, with at least 40 people still hospitalised. The attack occurred while members of the Jewish community were gathered to mark the first day of Hanukkah and has been officially declared a terrorist act. According to community representatives, a 12-year-old girl and a rabbi are among those killed.

New South Wales Police said the area around Bondi Beach remains sealed as investigations continue, with restrictions imposed on aerial activity. Police also confirmed that explosive devices found in a nearby vehicle were safely secured and removed.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, addressing the nation, described the shooting as a "devastating terror attack" and a "targeted act of antisemitism" against Jewish Australians. "There is no place for this hate, violence and terrorism in our nation," he said, expressing solidarity with the Jewish community.

Australia has rarely witnessed mass shootings since the introduction of strict gun laws in 1996, making the Bondi Beach attack one of the country's deadliest terror incidents in recent years. (ANI)

