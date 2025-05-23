Mumbai, May 23 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday afternoon issued a red alert predicting heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Maharashtra.

According to the weather report, Mumbai may experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, with light to moderate rainfall and winds gusting up to 40 to 50 kmph in isolated areas.

A red alert has been issued for Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri, and heavy rainfall is expected to hit parts of Raigad, a district neighbouring the state capital, Mumbai.

A red alert indicates the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall.

The department said that a low-pressure area is likely to develop into a depression over the Konkan coastal region.

An orange alert has been issued for the districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations starting Saturday.

A similar forecast has been made for the neighbouring districts of Thane and Palghar.

Ghat regions of Pune, Kolhapur, and Satara may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall, while the ghat areas of Nashik may receive rainfall of a slightly lower intensity.

