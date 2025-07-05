Ranchi, Jul 5 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert for very heavy rainfall in parts of Jharkhand on Sunday, an official said.

The alert has been sounded for Gumla, Simdega, Khunti and West Singhbhum districts, which are likely to experience torrential rain between 8.30 am on Sunday and 8.30 am on Monday, the IMD said in a bulletin.

It also forecast heavy rainfall in Lohardaga, Ranchi, Saraikela-Kharswan and East Singhbhum during the period.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur in southwest and central parts of Jharkhand on Sunday under the influence of a cyclonic circulation and trough," Abhishek Anand, Deputy Director of the Ranchi Meteorological Centre, said.

Seven districts – Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Chatra, Hazaribag, Ramgarh and Bokaro – are also likely to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday.

Jharkhand has recorded 75 per cent surplus rainfall between June 1 and July 4, he said.

The eastern state received 395 mm of rainfall against the normal of 226.3 mm during the period.

Ranchi district recorded the highest surplus rainfall at 177 per cent, followed by Latehar at 153 per cent, the official said.

However, Deoghar and Godda were still facing deficit rainfall – 35 per cent and 27 per cent, respectively, he added.

