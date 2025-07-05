Jaipur, July 05: In a jaw-dropping case of deception, a woman named Mona Bugaliya, also known as Mooli Devi, was arrested after posing as a sub-inspector and undergoing two years of police training at the prestigious Rajasthan Police Academy (RPA) in Jaipur. Astonishingly, she not only wore the uniform with authority but also developed close ties with senior police officers, including ADG-rank officials—all without raising suspicion for two long years.

Originally from Sikar, Mona had failed the official sub-inspector exam but falsely claimed selection on social media. She managed to join official WhatsApp groups of real recruits and entered the RPA training grounds undetected. Her charade began to unravel in 2023 when she allegedly threatened a genuine sub-inspector. The complaint reached academy officials, prompting a record check that exposed her fraud. Fake Cop Arrested in Bihar: Man Posing As Inspector Nabbed While Smuggling Liquor to Chhapra From UP, Video Surfaces.

Using a fake identity as an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer, Mona seamlessly blended into various trainee batches and evaded scrutiny by insisting she was deputed from IB. Her convincing act earned her invitations to high-profile events, including the wedding of former DGP ML Lather’s daughter. She even played tennis with ADG-level officers, with social media posts boosting her fake credibility. Bhopal: Jobless Woman Dons Fake Cop Uniform, Claims Act Done to Cheer Ailing Mother; Detained.

Police finally tracked her to a rented house in Sikar, where she lived disguised as a coaching student. A raid led to her arrest by Jaipur’s Shastri Nagar Police team. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether she had any internal help in executing the scam.

The case has raised serious questions about security protocols and vetting mechanisms within the state’s top police training institutions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2025 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).