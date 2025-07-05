Buenos Aires, July 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm and traditional welcome from the Indian diaspora upon his arrival at the Alvear Palace Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Members of the Indian community greeted the Prime Minister with enthusiastic chants of “Modi-Modi”, "Jai Hind" and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” creating an electrifying atmosphere on Friday night.

The vibrant reception featured a traditional Indian classical dance performance, celebrating India’s rich cultural heritage. Community members also had the opportunity to interact with Prime Minister Modi, many of whom received autographs from the leader, adding a personal touch to the historic visit. PM Modi in Argentina: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives at Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires for 3rd Leg of 5 Nation Visit (See Pics and Video).

PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome From Indian Diaspora

PM @narendramodi receives a rousing welcome from the members of the Indian diaspora on his arrival at a hotel in Buenos Aires. Prime Minister to hold bilateral talks with President Milei to review ongoing cooperation and discuss ways to enhance India-Argentina partnership in key… pic.twitter.com/qHBzS9PSJ8 — DD News (@DDNewslive) July 5, 2025

#WATCH | Argentina: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed with chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai", "Jai Shree Ram" and "Modi-Modi" as he reaches the hotel in Buenos Aires. Members of the Indian diaspora have gathered here. (Source: ANI/DD News) pic.twitter.com/3LT85QD4Jb — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2025

Distance is no barrier when it comes to cultural connect! Honoured by the gracious welcome from the Indian community in Buenos Aires. It is truly moving to see how, thousands of kilometres away from home, the spirit of India shines brightly through our Indian community. pic.twitter.com/k1qH88dMmw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 5, 2025

This heartfelt reception by the Indian community came shortly after PM Modi landed at Ezeiza International Airport, where he was accorded a ceremonial welcome. His two-day visit to Argentina marks the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the South American nation in 57 years, highlighting its historic significance.

“Landed in Buenos Aires for a bilateral visit which will focus on augmenting relations with Argentina. I'm eager to be meeting President Javier Milei and holding detailed talks with him,” PM Modi shared on his official X account. PM Narendra Modi Conferred With Trinidad and Tobago's Highest National Honour 'The Order of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago'; Becomes First Foreign Leader To Receive Award (Watch Videos).

During the visit, PM Modi is scheduled to pay homage at the statue of General Jose de San Martin, Argentina’s national hero. He will be received ceremonially and will hold delegation-level talks with President Milei, followed by a luncheon in his honour.

This visit is part of PM Modi’s five-nation tour aimed at deepening ties with the Global South. The India-Argentina relationship, elevated to a Strategic Partnership in 2019, spans multiple sectors including trade, health, Defence, agriculture, green energy, digital innovation, and education.

The year 2024 marked the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Argentina, further underlining the importance of this high-level engagement.

