New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert on May 24 and 25 for the northern hills.

"In the hills like Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand and Jammu and Kashmir we have kept an orange level warning because the convection is higher today," Senior Scientist RK Jenamani told ANI.

An orange alert is issued when there is isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall consecutively for three days.

Earlier, there has been snowfall in the higher region like Dhauladhar and others.

The officials also informed that the orange warning for Delhi, Punjab and Haryana was later converted into a yellow warning after a decrement in the situation.

Earlier, rains accompanied by strong winds lashed Delhi NCR on Monday morning, leading to a sharp fall in temperature. IMD had predicted the rain and thunderstorm to continue in Delhi NCR for the next two hours. (ANI)

