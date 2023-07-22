Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 22 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued an Orange alert warning for four districts in Odisha for the next 24 hours.

Senior Scientist of IMD, Bhubaneswar Umashankar Das, while talking to ANI, said, “The India Meterological Department has issued a heavy rainfall warning in Odisha's 15 districts in the next 24 hours. Along with it, low pressure is likely to form over the Northwest Bay of Bengal on July 24th."

IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Odisha's four districts, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, and Balangir. Apart from that, there is a yellow alert for 11 districts in the state for the next 24 hours, Das added.

According to the IMD, the Red colour code warning signifies isolated extremely heavy rainfall and scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall. Orange for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. Yellow for scattered heavy rainfall/Isolated heavy rainfall and Green for no heavy rainfall. (ANI)

