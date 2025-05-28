New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy rain in Coimbatore and Nilgiri districts of Tamil Nadu.

As per the forecast by IMD, heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over the Ghat areas of Coimbatore and Nilgiri districts on May 29 and 30.

Furthermore, the IMD has predicted that heavy to very heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Dindigul, Tiruppur, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts on May 29 and 30.

Meanwhile, Southwest monsoon rainfall over India is expected to be 106 per cent of the Long Period Average, as per IMD.

This projection is more than the 105 per cent forecast in the April update.

The Long Period Average rainfall in India is 868.6 mm.

The IMD said that above normal rainfall is most likely over the country as a whole during the monsoon season (June to September) 2025.Region wise, the southwest monsoon rainfall is projected to be above normal over Central India and South Peninsular India (>106 per cent of Long Period Average), normal over Northwest India (92-108 per cent of Long Period Average) and below normal over Northeast India (

