Bengaluru, May 28: Pro-Kannada groups in Karnataka went up in arms against popular actor Kamal Haasan on Wednesday for his "Tamil gave birth to Kannada" remarks, with a police complaint filed against him, while a film association is set to discuss a possible ban on the veteran star ahead of his upcoming release "Thug Life," directed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Kannada language has a very long history, and that the star is unaware of it.

Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce President M Narasimhalu said that he has called for a meeting with all stakeholders of Kannada film industry to discuss a possible ban on Haasan. "We will meet tomorrow and will let the world know the outcome by afternoon," said Narasimhalu. Haasan's comments that "Tamil gave birth to Kannada," at the audio launch of his upcoming film "Thug Life" in Chennai, has not gone down well with many in the southern state, with the state BJP chief BY Vijayendra accusing the actor of 'disrespecting' Kannada and seeking an unconditional apology from him. Kamal Haasan Heaps Praise on ‘Thug Life’ Co-Star Ali Fazal, Says ‘He Is a Very Important Actor for India’.

CM Siddaramaiah said: "Kannada language has a very long history....he (Kamal Hassan) doesn't know." The actor's comments have sparked outrage among several pro-Kannada outfits. These groups staged protests against him in various parts of the state like Belagavi, Mysuru Hubballi and Bengaluru, among others. The activists claimed that Kannada has a history spanning thousands of years. As a demonstration of their anger, they burnt Kamal Hassan's posters at Belagavi and few other places, and raised slogans against him.

Condemning the actor-politician's statement, the agitators demanded that he apologise to the people of the state. They have even threatened to obstruct screening of his film "Thug Life" in the state, if he fails to issue an apology.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a pro-Kannada organisation, lodged a complaint with Bengaluru Police against Kamal Haasan for his remarks. The outfit-led by Praveen Shetty lodged a complaint at R T Nagar police station here demanding legal action against the actor. In the complaint, the outfit alleged that the "controversial statement" made by the actor has not only hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas, but it has also sown seeds of poison between Kannadigas and Tamils and has insulted the former. "Every time a new Tamil movie is released, they have been constantly hurting the self-respect of Kannadigas. Such statements have been made continuously and have further disrupted peace and order between Kannadigas and Tamils," the complaint further alleged. "We have received a complaint. But no FIR has been registered yet. We are seeking a legal opinion and accordingly, we will take further action in the matter," a senior police officer said. ‘Kannada Descended From Tamil’: Kamal Haasan’s Remarks on Origin of Language Stir Controversy.

Meanwhile, the KFCC will discuss on Thursday, a possible ban on the veteran star. Several pro-Kannada outfits have approached the KFCC, demanding a ban on the actor. Former President of KFCC and the Vice President of Film Federation of India, N M Suresh said the actor must apologise to Kannadigas. "He cannot say things like that, he must say sorry to us," said Suresh.