Bhubaneswar, Apr 1 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a thunderstorm warning for 15 districts of Odisha for April 2.

In a daily weather briefing, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director Manorama Mohanty, said thunderstorms with light rain, coupled with lightning with gusty wind of speed 40-50 kmph, would occur in some places in 15 of the 30 districts of Odisha on April 2.

The districts are Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Angul, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, and Koraput, she said.

"We have issued a yellow warning (be aware) for these districts," Mohanty said.

The weather scientist further said that thunderstorms, coupled with lightning and gusty wind of 50-60 kmph speed and hailstorms, would occur in some parts of Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, and Sambalpur district on April 3 and in Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Angul, Rayagada, and Koraput districts on April 4.

An orange warning (be prepared to take action) has been issued for these districts for the two days, she said.

The weather office said strong winds may damage plantations, horticulture, standing crops, vulnerable structures, kutcha houses, walls and huts.

The IMD has advised people to keep a watch on the weather for worsening conditions and be prepared to move to safer places if needed.

Stay indoors, close windows and doors and avoid travel, if possible, the IMD advised.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty surface wind of 40-60 kmph speed are expected in several other districts on April 3 and 4. Light to moderate rainfall is likely in many other areas of the state till April 7.

