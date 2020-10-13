Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 13 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a red alert and predicted heavy to very heavy rains in most places across Telangana till Wednesday morning.

"Heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with extremely heavy rain at isolated places very likely to occur in the districts of Mancherial, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, J Bhupalapally, Siddipet, Rajanna Sirisilla, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal (Urban and Rural), Mahabubabad, Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Y.Bhuvanagiri and Jangaon, and heavy to very heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places in remaining districts of Telangana," the IMD said in its forecast till 8.30 am on October 14.

In another forecast valid from 8.30 am on October 14 till 8.30 am on October 15, IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Telangana.

Waterlogging was reported in many parts of the low lying area in districts of Telangana, creating a flood-like situation, due to rain in the state since Tuesday morning.

In Hyderabad, there was a disruption of traffic in some areas due to trees and electric poles falling down. (ANI)

