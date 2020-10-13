Imphal, October 13: In a crackdown on drug peddlers by the Assam Rifles in a Manipur village along the Myanmar border, a major cache of narcotic substances was seized. The operation was carried out by the forces in Haolenphai village, located nearly 112 km away from the state capital. In the raid, an accused was arrested and was identified as a Burmese national. 'Drugs Ordered Through Dark Web': MIT Engineering Student Arrested in Udupi With MDMA Tablets Worth Rs 15 Lakh.

The social media handle of Assam Rifles posted an update to confirm that 1.3 lakh WIY (World is Yours) tablets were recovered. The seized contraband values to nearly Rs 6.5 crores, it said, adding that the substance was handed over to the police.

"Assam Rifles, on 13th October, intercepted and recovered 1.3 lakhs WIY tablets (worth approx Rs 6.5 Cr) from Haolenphai village (Tengnoupal district) near Indo Myanmar border in Manipur. Carrier and recovered contraband handed over to the police," it said.

See Assam Rifles' Tweet

#AssamRifles, on 13 Oct, intercepted and recovered 1.3 lakhs WIY tablets(worth approx Rs 6.5 Cr) from Haolenphai village(Tengnoupal district) near Indo Myanmar border in Manipur. Carrier and recovered contraband handed over to the Police. @PIBHomeAffairs @ANI @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/rstIbwZNnB — The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) October 13, 2020

According to news agency ANI, the operation was carried out by Assam Rifles jawans deployed in Moreh region. The report also claimed that one Burmese national was arrested.

One Burmese National Arrested: ANI

Manipur: During an operation in the border village of Haolenphai, Assam Rifles deployed in Moreh recovered 1.3 lakhs WIY (World Is Yours) tablets worth Rs 6.5 crores. One Burmese national arrested. pic.twitter.com/K5dvySkLbD — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

What is WIY Tablets?

WIY, the abbreviation used for 'World Is Yours', is a banned narcotic substance. It is also known as Yaba, the term used for it in Thailand where the demand peaked in early 1970s'. The drug, according to reports, is based on a number of stimulants including methamphetamine.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2020 10:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).