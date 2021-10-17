Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand is likely to receive very heavy rainfall on 18 October, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

All government, private schools and Anganwadis will remain closed on October 18 due to a heavy rain alert in the state.

Also Read | Babul Supriyo Likely to Resign as Asansol MP on October 19: Sources.

In an order on Sunday, The District Magistrate (DM) Dehradun, R Rajesh Kumar said, "Due to heavy rain alert in the state "All schools and anganwadis in the district to remain closed on 18th October 2021".

IMD had issued a red alert for heavy rains in the state on October 18 and an orange alert for October 17 to19, informed Chief Minister Office (CMO).

Also Read | APPGCET Admit Cards Released, Here’s How Candidates Can Check and Download Hall Tickets at sche.ap.gov.in.

"India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for heavy rain in Uttarakhand on October 18 and an orange alert for October 17-19 and writes to the state government to remain alert and make necessary arrangements," stated CMO. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)