Hyderabad, October 17: The admit card of the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Tests (APPGCET) has been released today, October 17. Candidates who have registered for the APPGCET exam can download the hall ticket on the official website sche.ap.gov.in. The direct link has been mentioned below. The APPGCET hall tickets have been released by the exam conducting body on behalf of APSCHE. Here's the direct link to download APPGCET Hall Ticket.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted between October 22 to 26, 2021 via offline mode with all COVID-19 protocols in place. It is mandatory for candidates to carry the admit cards to the exam hall on the day of the exam. APPGCET Hall Ticket 2021 is an important document that needs to be carried to the exam centre.

APPGCET Hall Ticket 2021: Steps to download

Candidates have to visit the official website sche.ap.gov.in to download the APPGCET Hall Ticket 2021. On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Download Hall Ticket.' A new page would open where you have to enter the Application Reference ID, Qualifying Exam Hall Ticket Number, Mobile Number, and Date of Birth. The admit card will be displayed on the screen Now check the details mentioned there and download the same Take a printout so as to carry it to the exam hall

Candidates should also make sure to carry valid ID proof with them to the exam center. If any student fails to carry the admit card, he/she may not be allowed to take the exams.

