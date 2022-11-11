New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The Congress took a dig on Friday at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to four southern states, saying the impact of the opposition party's Bharat Jodo Yatra is already being felt, but no antics can match the connection established with people by walking with and listening to them.

Modi is on a two-day visit to the southern states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from Friday, during which he would attend several events and launch development initiatives.

Also Read | After Fertilizer Corporation of India Limited Was Set Up in Telangana, the Farmers … – Latest Tweet by DD News.

Taking a dig at his visit, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the impact of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the foot march taken out by the party from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir, is already being felt.

"PM is now on a 2-day visit of 4 South Indian states that the Yatra has been through. There will undoubtedly be big photo-ops for camera-jeevi. But no antics can match the connect from walking with and LISTENING to the people," Ramesh said in a tweet.

Also Read | ISRO Hands Over Flight Termination System To Rocket Startup Agnikul Cosoms.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, along with other party leaders and workers, embarked on the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanniyakumari on September 7. The yatra has traversed through Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and is currently in Maharashtra.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)