Chhattisgarh: Former Assembly Speaker and BJP MLA Dharamlal Kaushik’s Mobile Snatched During Morning Walk in Raipur, Accused Arrested Within 8 Hours

Senior BJP leader and former Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Dharamlal Kaushik was targeted in a mobile phone snatching incident during a morning walk in Raipur on Monday, prompting swift police action that led to the arrest of the accused within eight hours. The incident occurred amid Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state and triggered fresh political debate over law and order in the Chhattisgarh capital. According to police, bike-borne miscreants allegedly snatched Kaushik’s mobile phone while he was walking in the VIP Road area of Raipur early Monday morning. Officials said the accused fled immediately after the incident, as reported by TOI.

Following the complaint, Raipur police formed multiple teams and launched a search operation using CCTV footage and technical surveillance. Authorities said the accused were traced and apprehended within hours of the incident, and the stolen mobile phone was recovered. ‘Beheading Reward’ Remark Against Saayoni Ghosh: UP BJP Leader Pradeep Dixit Sparks Outrage With INR 1 Crore Reward Comment Against TMC MP.

Police officials stated that the quick arrest was possible due to coordinated action by cyber and field investigation teams. The identities of the accused have not yet been fully disclosed publicly.

The snatching incident quickly became a political talking point because it involved a senior BJP leader and occurred during the high-profile visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Chhattisgarh. Opposition leaders and BJP members traded accusations over the state’s law and order situation after the news surfaced. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Kills Pregnant Wife With Hacksaw Blade in Surguja, Arrested.

Some BJP leaders questioned the safety situation in Raipur, arguing that if a former Assembly Speaker could be targeted in a high-security zone, ordinary citizens could also feel vulnerable.

The incident has renewed attention on cases of mobile snatching and street crimes in Raipur and other urban areas of Chhattisgarh. Police data in recent years has shown an increase in complaints involving chain snatching, theft and robbery by bike-borne criminals in crowded or isolated public areas. Law enforcement officials have said surveillance systems, rapid response teams and intensified patrolling are being expanded to curb such crimes.

Police said further investigation is underway to determine whether the accused were involved in similar snatching incidents in the city. Officials are also examining the criminal records and movement history of those arrested. The recovered mobile phone has reportedly been returned to Dharamlal Kaushik after completion of preliminary legal formalities.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 11:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).