Delhi Taxi-Auto Strike: Why Drivers Have Called for ‘Chakka Jam’ From May 21

New Delhi, May 19: Commercial vehicle drivers’ unions in Delhi-NCR have announced a three-day strike from Thursday, May 21 to Saturday, May 23. The strike is called to protest against rising fuel prices and the alleged economic exploitation by app-based cab aggregators. The unions are demanding an immediate revision of taxi and auto fares to keep up with growing inflation. The "Chalak Shakti Union" submitted an official letter detailing their grievances to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister, Transport Minister and Police Commissioner. The three-day "Chakka Jam" has been organised in support of a broader nationwide protest called by the All India Motor Transport Congress. Fuel Price Hike: Petrol and Diesel Prices Increased by 90 Paise per Litre; Check New Rates in Major Cities.

Rising Fuel Prices and Unrevised Fares

The immediate trigger for the strike is the continuous surge in fuel prices across the country, which recently saw an average daily hike of 90 paise per litre for petrol and diesel. In Delhi, petrol prices climbed to INR 98.64 per litre, while diesel rose to INR 89.14 per litre, placing immense financial strain on drivers.

According to the Chalak Shakti Union, taxi fares in the Delhi-NCR region have not been revised for nearly 15 years. This comes despite a steep rise in the costs of CNG, petrol, diesel, vehicle maintenance, insurance, permits, and fitness certificates.

"Taxi fares are still being charged at old rates despite rising inflation, which has severely affected the livelihood of drivers," the union stated in its letter. Anuj Kumar Rathore, vice-president of the Chalak Shakti Union, emphasized the severity of the crisis. "Due to the continuously increasing prices of CNG, petrol and diesel, middle-class drivers are struggling to support their families," Rathore said. Chemist Bandh on May 20: Why 8 Lakh Pharmacies Across India Are Calling for Shutdown.

Exploitation by App-Based Aggregators

Apart from fuel price challenges, the unions have strongly targeted app-based cab aggregators such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido. Drivers allege that these tech platforms operate arbitrarily, resulting in severe financial distress. "App-based companies like Ola, Uber and Rapido are operating arbitrarily, and drivers in Delhi-NCR are becoming victims of serious economic exploitation," the union alleged.

Drivers claim that these conditions have reduced them to "economic exploitation and slavery-like conditions," prompting a demand for the government to step in and formulate protective policies.

Warnings of Escalation

The transport bodies have warned that this three-day strike is a preliminary measure. If the regional administration fails to act quickly, the unions plan to scale up their agitation.

"If the government does not immediately increase taxi fares and issue a notification within one or two weeks, this movement will be intensified into a large-scale protest, for which the Delhi government solely would be responsible," Rathore warned.

The current unrest follows a similar move made a week prior when the Delhi Auto Rickshaw Union and the Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union jointly wrote to the Chief Minister raising identical concerns regarding fare structures.

The union further stated that the issue is legally binding, noting, "The union had to approach the Delhi High Court last year, which clearly directed that the problems of taxi drivers should be resolved and the taxi fare should be increased."

As part of the three-day strike, drivers have been urged to keep their vehicles off the roads. The unions have also announced that a massive demonstration will be staged at the Delhi Secretariat on May 23 to press for their demands.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 11:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).