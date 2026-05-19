Twisha Sharma Case: CCTV Captures Noida Woman’s Final Moments Before Her Death (Watch Video)

A Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) video has surfaced tracking the final recorded movements of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma before she was found dead at her marital residence in the Katara Hills area of Bhopal. The footage, widely circulated on social media and shared by news agency PTI, has emerged as a focal point for the six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case.

The development follows a formal criminal case filed against her husband, Samarth Singh, who remains at large, and her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, a retired district court judge. Twisha Sharma Case: ‘I Am Trapped’, Said Noida Woman in Chat Before Death; Parents Allege Cover-Up Attempt.

Footage Details Final Movements and CPR Attempts in Twisha Sharma's Death Case

The recovered security footage captures Sharma, a business graduate and former Miss Pune contestant, walking alone toward the terrace of the residence at approximately 7:20 AM on May 12. The video depicts her calmly ascending the staircase before moving out of the camera's line of sight. Roughly one hour later, the timeline recorded by the camera shows a shift in activity. The video captures three individuals - identified by investigators as her husband Samarth Singh, a neighbour, and a domestic helper - attempting to administer Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on the staircase landing in an effort to revive her.

Video Shows Twisha Sharma's Last Moments Before Former Miss Pune Found Dead

VIDEO | Twisha Sharma death case: CCTV footage surfaces showing her last moments while being given CPR. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/XI3ZvCRV0y — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 18, 2026

During this period, her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, is observed entering a nearby room and walking downstairs moments later. Following the unsuccessful revival attempts, the men are seen carrying Sharma downstairs to another floor of the property.

Police Announce Bounty as Husband Flees

Bhopal Police have intensified their search operations for Samarth Singh, an active advocate who went missing shortly after the incident occurred. Authorities have officially announced a financial reward of INR 10,000 for any verified information leading directly to his apprehension. According to official police records, Sharma and Singh originally connected via a mobile dating application in 2024. Following a year-long courtship approved by both families, they were married in December 2025. The relationship ended five months later when hospital authorities alerted local police around 11:00 PM on May 12 that Sharma had been brought in dead on arrival.

Conflicting Allegations and Counter-Claims

The legal trajectory of the investigation grew more complex on Monday after Giribala Singh publicly contested the criminal allegations. While Sharma's family from Noida has submitted formal complaints alleging systemic dowry harassment, physical assault, and murder, the retired judge rejected the narrative during a press briefing, asserting that her daughter-in-law died by suicide. Giribala Singh claimed that Sharma had a documented history of psychiatric challenges and substance use, alleging that she was undergoing professional counselling and taking medications standardly prescribed to schizophrenia patients. She further alleged that Sharma had admitted to consuming substantial quantities of marijuana during a recent pregnancy. Who Was Twisha Sharma, MBA Graduate From Noida, Found Dead at Her Matrimonial Home in Bhopal?

SIT Scope and Autopsy Findings

Despite the counter-narratives raised by the defense, local law enforcement authorities stated that the primary focus of the Special Investigation Team remains bound to the operational charges formally listed in the First Information Report (FIR). Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajneesh Kashyap confirmed that the active probe is systematically validating the evidence supporting charges of dowry harassment, physical cruelty, and abetment to suicide under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He added that all statements and claims from both sides are being thoroughly analysed.

The preliminary post-mortem report issued by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal indicated the primary cause of death as "antemortem hanging by ligature". However, forensic medical examiners also detailed "multiple antemortem injuries" of a simple nature across other parts of the body, which experts noted could be indicative of blunt force trauma sustained before death. Blood and viscera samples have been preserved for toxicological review to rule out concurrent intoxication.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 09:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).