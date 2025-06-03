New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday reiterated the demand of the opposition parties and its leaders to convene a special session of Parliament upon arrival of all-party delegations to discuss various issues, especially the developments that followed the ghastly Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed 26 civilian lives.

"We, the leaders of INDIA, reiterate our collective and urgent request to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the developments following the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025," Kharge posted on X, quoting the letter signed by prominent opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee among others.

Accusing the central government of "keeping people of India and their elected representatives in the dark", the Congress chief said that there are serious questions regarding the Pahalgam terror attack, killing of civilians in Poonch, Uri and Rajouri during the recently concluded conflict between India and Pakistan.

He said there were also questions regarding the "ceasefire announcements" and its implications for India's national security and foreign policy.

"There are serious questions facing the nation about the terror attack, killing of civilians in Poonch, Uri and Rajouri, the ceasefire announcements, and the implications on our national security and foreign policy. We have supported the government's efforts to engage with the international community on India's position. The government has briefed foreign nations and the media, but not Parliament - keeping the people of India and their elected representatives in the dark," Kharge said.

Earlier today, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh also wrote to PM Modi, requesting him to immediately call a special session of Parliament to provide a comprehensive briefing on Operation Sindoor and the ceasefire decision between India and Pakistan.

In his letter, Singh said that after the Pahalgam attack on April 22, and India's response on May 7, the government conducted two all-party meetings, but the Prime Minister was absent from both of them.

"The Government conducted two all-party meetings to brief political parties about the operation. Regrettably, you, the Prime Minister of India, were not present at either. Your absence has been deeply felt by all parties, and more importantly, by the people of India who expected a strong and unifying presence from their leader at such a crucial moment," the AAP MP said.

Singh said that they were surprised to learn about the cessation of hostilities between the two nations through a tweet by US President Donald Trump. (ANI)

