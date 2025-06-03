Moradabad, June 3: In a horrifying incident, a 20-year-old man stabbed his alleged girlfriend to death with a screwdriver in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, leaving her with more than 40 wounds, including injuries to her private parts. The young woman was reported missing after leaving home to collect fodder but was later found brutally murdered in a cornfield. The accused, claiming to be her boyfriend, confessed to killing her in a fit of jealousy over her talking to another man.

As reported by the Times of India, the victim’s body was discovered on Sunday, just a day after she was reported missing by her family. The autopsy revealed a horrifying extent of violence, with over 40 stab wounds inflicted by a screwdriver, including multiple injuries to her private parts, indicating a brutal and personal attack. The cause of death was determined to be excessive bleeding. Police have registered a case of murder and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crime. Moradabad: Woman Dies by Suicide, Blames In-Laws in Final Video Before Hanging Herself in Uttar Pradesh.

The accused, 20-year-old Mohd Rafi, was arrested after interrogation, where he admitted to the killing. He claimed that he was enraged because the victim had been speaking to another man for the past three months. According to Rafi, he first tried to strangle her, and when she lost consciousness, he stabbed her repeatedly until she died. His confession points to a deeply disturbing crime fueled by jealousy and possessiveness. Sudden Death in Moradabad: Man Walking on Road Collapses, Dies of Suspected Heart Attack in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

The victim’s mother has alleged that her daughter was often harassed and pressured by Rafi to be in a relationship. She told the police that her daughter left home that evening, saying she was going to collect fodder for goats, but never returned. The family’s fears grew, leading to a police search that ended with the tragic discovery in the cornfield.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

