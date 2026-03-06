New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finland President Alexander Stubb have agreed to elevate bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership in Digitalisation and Sustainability, identifying emerging technologies such as 5G, 6G, Artificial Intelligence and quantum computing as priority areas for deeper cooperation between the two countries.

The two leaders held discussions on strengthening collaboration in digital transformation and innovation ecosystems, noting that technology and digitalisation are key drivers of inclusive social and economic development.

Also Read | Lizard Found in Food in West Bengal: 15 Children Fall Sick After Consuming Contaminated Food at Anganwadi Centre in South 24 Parganas District.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs statement, recognising the transformative power of digitalisation, the leaders identified new and emerging technologies such as 5G, 6G, high-performance computing, quantum computing and Artificial Intelligence as areas where collaboration based on mutual trust and mutual benefit could be expanded.

They also noted India's experience in building Digital Public Infrastructure, particularly digital payment systems like the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), and discussed opportunities for cooperation in this domain.

Also Read | Taranjit Singh Sandhu Appointed As Delhi LG by President Droupadi Murmu in Major Administrative Reshuffle, VK Saxena Named Ladakh Lieutenant Governor.

Against this backdrop, the two leaders directed the relevant ministries in both countries to establish a cross-sectoral Joint Working Group on Digitalisation that will define priorities and drive concrete initiatives to support the digital transition, the statement read.

President Stubb also highlighted the contributions of Indian professionals working in Finland's research and development and technology innovation ecosystems.

"The Finnish President emphasised the positive impact of the considerable number of Indian professionals in the Finnish R&D and tech innovation ecosystems, contributing to social and economic development by means of digital transition and sustainability for the benefit of all," the MEA statement noted.

The leaders welcomed joint initiatives between the Indian Department of Science and Technology and Business Finland to support research, development and innovation (RDI) collaboration. These initiatives aim to provide funding for joint projects involving companies and research organisations from both countries, with a focus on semiconductors, 6G technologies and energy systems.

They also acknowledged cooperation between the Bharat 6G Alliance and the University of Oulu in Finland, welcoming ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral collaboration in 6G technology development.

Further cooperation was discussed between India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Business Finland to expand research and innovation partnerships in Artificial Intelligence.

The leaders also took note of discussions between the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing in India and the CSC - IT Center for Science in Finland regarding collaboration in high-performance computing.

In addition, both sides highlighted space technology as an emerging area of cooperation with significant future potential, noting growing engagement between private sector players from India and Finland.

President Stubb congratulated India for successfully hosting the AI Impact Summit 2026, and both leaders agreed that ensuring the safe, trustworthy and inclusive development of Artificial Intelligence is of paramount importance.

The two leaders reaffirmed the deep and enduring friendship between India and Finland, built on shared democratic values, respect for the rule of law, and a commitment to global peace and security.

They also reiterated their support for a rules-based international order and multilateral cooperation, with the United Nations at its core.

The leaders stressed the importance of accelerating global efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and called for stronger international cooperation to address climate change and biodiversity loss.

Welcoming the landmark Free Trade Agreement between India and the European Union, concluded during the India-EU Summit on January 27, both leaders said the agreement would create significant opportunities for trade and investment, including strengthening bilateral economic ties between India and Finland, a statement added.

Building on the momentum of the India-Finland Virtual Summit held on March 16, 2021, and previous engagements between the leaders during the India-Nordic Summits in 2018 and 2022 in Stockholm and Copenhagen, respectively, the two sides expressed commitment to further deepen cooperation.

During President Stubb's State Visit to India ,

President Stubb is visiting New Delhi and Mumbai on his first State Visit to India from March 4 to 7. He is accompanied by Finland's Minister of Climate and the Environment, Sari Multala, Minister of Employment Matias Marttinen, and a high-level delegation of officials and business leaders.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi and President Stubb also participated in the 11th edition of the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, where the Finnish President delivered the inaugural keynote address.

President Stubb's visit follows the trip of Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo to India for the AI Impact Summit in February 2026. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)