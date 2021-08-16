New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) India has emerged as a global R&D platform with hundreds of centres, thousands of scientists and engineers, former CSIR Director Raghunath Mashelkar said Monday.

Addressing a conference by the National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NIScPR), a CSIR institute, to commemorate “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”, Mashelkar congratulated the CSIR for its work during the Covid pandemic.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination Drive in India: Health Ministry Approves One More Lab for Batch Testing of Coronavirus Vaccines.

The Council of Scientific And Industrial Research (CSIR) has galvanised its different work to provide support to the public at large during the pandemic, he added.

“India has emerged as a global R&D platform with hundreds of R&D centres, thousands of scientists and engineers,” Mashelkar said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 10 More Cases of Delta Plus Variant of COVID-19, Ratnagiri and Jalgaon Worst Hit Districts.

CSIR Director General Shekhar Mande said the agency has started responding to the problems of national importance with much required agility and swiftness.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)