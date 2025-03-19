Tokmok [Kyrgyzstan], March 19 (ANI): Amid the rugged mountainous landscapes of Tokmok, Kyrgyzstan, the 12th edition of Exercise KHANJAR-XII is in full swing, symbolising the deep-rooted camaraderie between India and Kyrgyzstan.

In this edition, elite troops from India's Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) and Kyrgyzstan's Scorpion Brigade are training side by side, focusing on advanced tactics in counter-terrorism and special operations. Their shared goal is to refine skills in high-altitude combat, sniping, building intervention, and mountain craft--techniques crucial for operating in complex urban and mountainous environments, a release said.

Beyond the intensive drills and field exercises, the participants are also engaging in rich cultural interactions. The celebration of Nowruz, a significant festival in Kyrgyz culture will provide a unique platform to strengthen bonds on a personal level and deepen mutual understanding.

The Exercise is being held from March 10 to 23.

"The Exercise is designed to enhance interoperability between the special forces of both countries, focusing on joint operations in urban warfare scenarios, counter-terrorism tactics and precision sniping, all conducted under the framework of a United Nations mandate," Indian Army had said in a post on X.

Exercise Khanjar-XII 2025 aims to enhance military cooperation and interoperability and share the best practices between the Special Forces of the Indian Army and the Kyrgyzstan Army.

The exercise Khanjar XII has evolved into an annual training event since its inception in 2011.

The alternating venues between India and Kyrgyzstan reflect the unique dimension of the thriving strategic relationship. The last edition of the same exercise was conducted in India in January 2024.

The exercise will provide an opportunity for both sides to fortify defence ties while addressing common concerns of international terrorism and extremism. The exercise reaffirms India and Kyrgyzstan's commitment to fostering peace, stability, and security in the region. (ANI)

