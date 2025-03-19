Murshidabad, March 19: In a shocking incident from Raninagar in West Bengal’s Murshidabad, an 18-year-old man attempted suicide after discovering that the woman he had been dating online for seven months was actually his stepmother.

The young man had met the woman through an online platform, where they exchanged numbers and started talking over phone calls. The woman introduced herself as a divorcee, concealing her true identity and age. Over time, their bond deepened, leading to a romantic relationship. The man eventually proposed, and she accepted. 'Forgive Me My Love': Woman Dies by Suicide, Leaving 2 Video Messages for Boyfriend in Gujarat's Palanpur, Police Begin Probe.

However, the devastating truth came to light when the young man accidentally accessed his father’s phone while trying to book a cooking gas cylinder. To his horror, he found messages and chats revealing that his online girlfriend was actually his father’s second wife. Rajasthan Shocker: Woman Who Attempted Suicide Dies After Doors of Ambulance Get Jammed for Over 15 Minutes in Bhilwara, Probe Launched.

Unknown to the young man, his father had secretly remarried after the death of his first wife, keeping the marriage a secret from family members. Struggling to process the shocking revelation, the teenager confided in the woman, expressing his distress and suicidal thoughts. Alarmed, she immediately informed her husband—his father—about the situation.

When the father returned home, he found his son unconscious after consuming pesticides in a suicide attempt. He rushed him to a hospital, where he received emergency treatment and survived the ordeal.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 19, 2025 04:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).