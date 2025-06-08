New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): The 17th edition of the joint military exercise 'Nomadic Elephant 2025' between India and Mongolia is currently underway at the Special Forces Training Centre in Ulaanbaatar, the Indian Army said.

According to the Indian Army, the training focuses on conducting non-conventional operations in semi-urban and mountainous terrain under a United Nations mandate. The objective is to enhance the operational capabilities of both forces. Participating contingents are actively exchanging best practices in counter-terrorism operations and precision sniping, thereby improving interoperability.

Also Read | 'NDA Focused on Empowering Nari Shakti, Redefined Women-Led Development' Says PM Narendra Modi.

Through these joint drills, Indian and Mongolian forces aim to strengthen their ability to respond effectively to contemporary security challenges.

The 'Nomadic Elephant 2025' exercise began on May 31 and is scheduled to continue until June 13, 2025.

Also Read | 'Baseless and Malicious': HDFC Responds to Lilavati Trust's Financial Fraud Allegations Against Bank MD and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan.

The opening ceremony was attended by key dignitaries, including India's Ambassador to Mongolia, Atul Malhari Gotsurve, and Major General Lkhagvasuren Ganselem from the Mongolian side.

Both leaders extended their best wishes to the participating troops and expressed hope that the exercise would further strengthen cooperation and mutual understanding between the armed forces of India and Mongolia.

They emphasised that the joint exercise would enhance the operational readiness of both armies and contribute to deepening the enduring defence relationship between the two nations.

This annual exercise is conducted alternately in India and Mongolia. The last edition was held at Umroi, Meghalaya, in July 2024. The Indian contingent comprises 45 personnel, mainly troops from a battalion of the Arunachal Scouts. The Mongolian armed forces contingent, of similar strength, is represented by a 150 Special Forces unit.

The joint drills will include counter-terrorism operations in semi-mountainous terrain, endurance training, reflex shooting, room intervention, small team tactics, rock craft training, and cyber warfare aspects.

Troops from both sides will also rehearse activities conducted during United Nations peacekeeping operations, simulating scenarios where multinational forces must work together effectively in complex situations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)