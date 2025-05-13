New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): India and Pakistan continue to adhere to not fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive and inimical action against each other, according to the sources.

This comes after the talks between Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan on Monday.

Meanwhhile, sources also said, after initial sightings of drones in Jammu, Samba, Akhnoor, and Kathua, the Indian Army confirmed that no drones have been detected. The ceasefire situation prevails.

The Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan held crucial talks and issues related to continuing the commitment that both sides must not fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive action were discussed.

It was also agreed that both sides consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas.

"Issues related to continuing the commitment that both sides must not fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive and inimical action against each other were discussed. It was also agreed that both sides consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas," the Indian Army said.

The DGMO-level talks between the two countries, which were initially slated to take place around noon on Monday, were later scheduled for the evening. The two countries reached an understanding on Saturday on stoppage of firing and military action following a call made by Pakistan DGMO to his Indian counterpart Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai.

Lt Gen Ghai, who interacted with the media at a joint press conference on Sunday, said his Pakistan counterpart proposed during an interaction on Saturday that "we cease hostilities".

Earlier, the Indian Army also said that no enemy drones have been reported on Indian territory at present and the situation remains calm and completely under full control.

On Monday evening, red streaks were seen and explosions heard as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones amid a blackout in Samba with Army sources saying that a small number of drones had come into the Samba sector and were being engaged.

Army sources said that comparatively, a very small number of drones have come in the Samba sector and they are being engaged and there is nothing to be alarmed about. (ANI)

