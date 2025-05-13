Mumbai, May 13: The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, will be announced in three phases—at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Conducted by the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the lottery is officially under the Assam State Lottery Sambad. Thousands from the region participate, hoping to win big. Click here to check the Bodoland Lottery Result.

The outcomes for every time interval will be published in PDF form on the official website, bodolotteries.com. Players can go to the site to see or download the full list of winners and their ticket numbers. The official site also has results from previous draws, including Tuesday's.

Bodoland Lottery is one of India's regional lotteries that witnesses daily participation. Some of the other favourite games include Day Thangam, Singam, Swarnalaxmi, Rosa, and Deer. To most people, these games are not only entertainment but hope. The draws are released three times a day to provide transparency and convenience.

When and Where To Check the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery result is declared in PDF form three times a day: at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. To see the newest winning numbers, participants can visit the official site, bodolotteries.com, where the entire winners' list, along with ticket numbers, is available. To see the Bodoland Lottery Result for May 12, download the PDF from the website and check your ticket. A straightforward link is provided for convenient access.

While government lotteries are conducted in at least 13 Indian states, players are encouraged to play responsibly. Government lotteries provide lucrative prizes, but it is important to keep within one's means. Playing should be fun and enjoyable, not a source of stress or overspending. Always do it with caution and self-control.

