Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 27 (ANI): The South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited (CIL), in collaboration with the Department of Posts, Chhattisgarh Circle, released a special India Post "Special Cover" to commemorate Coal India's Golden Jubilee and SECL's Ruby Jubilee (40 years) of dedicated service to the nation's energy sector on 26th October 2025. A Special Cancellation Cachet was also unveiled on the occasion.

According to a release, the ceremony was attended by P M Prasad, Chairman, Coal India Limited, and Harish Duhan, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, SECL, along with Functional Directors, Chief Vigilance Officer, Dinesh Kumar Mistry (IPoS), DPS (HQ), Chhattisgarh Circle, Raipur, and Vinay Kumar Prasad, Superintendent of Post Offices, Bilaspur Division, and senior officers from the Department of Posts, Chhattisgarh Postal Circle.

The India Post Special Cover is a collectable philatelic issue that immortalises significant milestones in India's industrial and institutional journey. It stands as a lasting tribute to Coal India's five-decade-long legacy of powering the nation's growth and SECL's four decades of excellence and innovation in coal production.

This initiative was undertaken under Special Campaign 5.0, a Government of India drive aimed at promoting institutional cleanliness, efficient record management, and commemoration of landmark achievements by public sector organisations.

Since its inception in 1975, Coal India Limited -- the world's single-largest coal-producing company -- has been the backbone of India's energy security, meeting over 70% of the nation's coal demand. In its Golden Jubilee year, Coal India achieved record production, dispatch, and overburden removal, contributing to the historic milestone of 1 billion tonnes of coal production by the Indian coal sector in FY 2024-25.

SECL, one of Coal India's largest subsidiaries, plays a major role in this achievement. Operating primarily in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, SECL's Gevra Mine -- the largest coal mine in Asia -- symbolises operational excellence and technological advancement. Beyond production, SECL remains deeply committed to sustainable mining, environmental protection, and social welfare through extensive CSR initiatives in health, education, skill development, and ecological restoration.

The Special Cover and Cachet together reflect the shared legacy of Coal India and SECL -- organisations that have not only fueled India's progress but continue to do so with a steadfast focus on sustainability, responsibility, and nation-building. (ANI)

