Jaipur, October 27: This year’s Pushkar Cattle Fair in Ajmer has a new star, Shahbaz, a black horse valued at INR 15 crore. The Shahbaz horse has been brought from Chandigarh by breeder Gary Gill and has become the main attraction at the fair. At just two and a half years old, Shahbaz has already won multiple national-level horse shows, earning a reputation for speed, posture, and impressive gait. Kolhapur: 2 Headed Buffalo Calf Born in Maharashtra’s in Banage Village, Video Surfaces.

According to Gary Gill, Shahbaz stands 65.5 inches tall and belongs to a highly prestigious breed known for performance and lineage. The horse is also in high demand for breeding. “His covering fee is INR 2 lakh, and most mares conceive within eight jumps,” Gill told news agency ANI. His calm temperament and strong build make him stand out among the 40 animals Gill has brought to the fair this year. Horse and Girl Viral Video Link: A Bunch of Viral Videos That Prove the Horse-Girl Bond Is Unbreakable.

Shahbaz, INR 15 Crore Horse, Draws Huge Crowd at Pushkar Fair 2025

#WATCH | Ajmer, Rajasthan: Horse from Chandigarh, priced at Rs 15 crore, draws attention at Pushkar Cattle Fair. Owner of the horse, Gary Gill says, "... Shahbaz, a two-and-a-half-year-old horse, has won multiple shows and belongs to a prestigious lineage. His covering fee is Rs… pic.twitter.com/UT4JM3DrPX — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2025

Though Shahbaz has already received an offer of INR 9 crore, Gill is not willing to sell him just yet. He says the current asking price is INR 15 crore, but the decision to sell may come only after evaluating the performance of Shahbaz’s future offspring. “Right now, he is our pride. We brought him here because he is different, and people deserve to see him,” Gill said.

