New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): India on Tuesday reported 6,915 new COVID-19 cases and 180 deaths in the last 24 hours.

India's active caseload now stands at 92,472.

With 16,894 patients recovering from the virus the recovery rate stands at 98.59 per cent.

The daily positivity rate stands at 0.77 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is at 1.11 per cent.

Over 9.01 lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

So far, India has administered 177.70 crore vaccine doses under the Nationwide Vaccination drive.

With the administration of more than 18 lakh (18,22,513) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 177.70 Cr (1,77,70,25,914). (ANI)

