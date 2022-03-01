Poco, the Chinese phone maker, has officially launched the X4 Pro 5G smartphone at the MWC 2022 event. The company has also introduced the M4 Pro device in the global market. The handset will go on sale from tomorrow and will be offered in three shades - laser black, Poco yellow and laser blue. Poco M4 Pro With MediaTek Helio G96 SoC Launched in India; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

Poco X4 Pro 5G is priced at EUR 299 for the 6GB + 128GB model, whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant retails at EUR 349. In terms of specifications, Poco X4 Pro 5G gets a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

First ever 108MP on POCO!#POCOX4Pro 5G is equipped with a 108MP main camera. Allowing you to capture more amazing moments!#TheAllAroundACE — POCO (@POCOGlobal) March 1, 2022

It comes powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Poco X4 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Poco)

For photography, Poco X4 Pro 5G comes with a 108MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls. It comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 67W turbocharging support and runs on Android 11 based MIUI 13 skin on top. Connectivity options include an IR Blaster, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC and a USB Type-C port.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2022 10:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).