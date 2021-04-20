New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): The COVID-19 situation in India continued to be of concern with the country yet again witnessing the highest single-day surge of cases. The country saw 2.73 lakh new cases and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry, India reported 2,73,810 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,50,61,919. There are currently 19,29,329 active cases in the country.

The death toll has reached 1,78,769.

In the last 24 hours, 1,44,178 people recovered from the virus. With this, the total number of recoveries reached 1,29,53,821.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of daily cases in the country. The state reported 58,924 new COVID-19 cases and 351 deaths in the last 24 hours. The cumulative cases in the state now stand at 38,98,262

According to the state government data, the active cases in the state have mounted to 676520. Out of the new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 7,381 cases were reported in Mumbai. The total count of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai now stands at 5,86,692.

Delhi has reported 23,686 new coronavirus cases and 240 related deaths. The total count of Delhi has reached 8,77,146, with 76,887 active cases. With 240 more deaths in the last 24 hours, COVID-19 casualties in the national capital have soared up to 12,361.

A total of 15,785 new COVID-19 and 146 fatalities cases were reported in Karnataka on Monday. The state has 1,42,084 active cases.

Madhya Pradesh reported 12,897 new coronavirus cases, 6,836 recoveries and 79 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state has 74,558 active cases currently.

Kerala reported 13,644 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin. As many as 21 deaths were reported and 4,305 people recovered in the period. The active cases stand at 1,03,004.

Gujarat registered 11,403 new COVID-19 cases, 117 deaths and 4,179 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases in the state stand at 68,754.

Tamil Nadu reported 10,941 new COVID-19 cases, 6,172 recoveries and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the state have gone up to 75,116.

Rajasthan recorded 11,967 new coronavirus cases and 53 deaths on Monday. With this, the total count of cases of COVID-19 cases in the state reached 4,26,584. Rajasthan has 76,641active cases.

Himachal Pradesh reported 1,695 new COVID-19 cases, 593 recoveries, and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases in the state stand at 9,783.

The total vaccinations across the country have reached 12.69 crore today with more than 31 lakh vaccine doses administered till 8 pm. The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 12,69,56,032.

In a significant decision to check the surge in COVID-19 cases, the government on Monday announced that everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to take the vaccine from May 1. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)