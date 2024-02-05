New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): India wants to maintain friendship with the whole world, but not compromise with the security of the country and its citizens, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.

Shah was addressing the launch event of the Observer Research Foundation's (ORF) Foreign Policy Survey in the national capital.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Four-Year-Old Girl Raped by Private School Watchman in Kandivali; Accused Held.

From the time of independence until 2014, India had no policy for internal security, and even if there was one, it was buried under the burden of India's foreign policy, he said.

Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's foreign policy has also become clear.

Also Read | Germany: Bushido Trial Ends with Fine for Berlin Clan Boss.

"We want to maintain friendship with the whole world, but we will not compromise with the security of the country and its citizens. Modi ji has presented the country's internal and external security policy to the world with thrust, and the world has also respected our rights," he said.

He further said that if a country's borders are not secure, the country cannot remain safe because the security of the border is national security.

"We have worked to ensure the security of the borders through border security, border-to-border and people-to-people connectivity, and multidimensional and integrated policies," he said.

He said that under the Vibrant Village Programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instilled confidence in the people by calling the village, which was considered to be the last village of the country, the first village of the country. In the last two years, work has been done to achieve 100 per cent saturation of 300 government schemes in 6,000 border villages. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)