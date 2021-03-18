New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): As India is witnessing a continuous surge in COVID-19 cases in many of its states, the total number of positive cases in the country reached 1,14,74,605 on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the union health ministry, as many as 35,871 new COVID-19 cases and 17,741 recoveries were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Currently, there are 2,52,364 active cases in India.

The death toll stands at 1,59,216, including 172 in the last 24 hours.

The ministry also informed that at least 23,03,13,163 samples were tested as of Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, the cumulative national positivity rate continues to remain less than five per cent and stands at 4.98 per cent.

As the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive reached its 62nd day, India has administered over 3.89 crore vaccine doses, the ministry said.

Delhi reported 607 new COVID-19, 384 recoveries, and one death in the last 24 hours, informed the health department of the national capital on Thursday evening.

With these cumulative cases in Delhi now stands at 6,45,632, total recoveries on 6,31,759 and death toll stand at 10,949. There are 2,924 active cases in the national capital.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 25,833 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2,764 discharges and 58 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department.

Out of the new cases reported in Maharashtra, 2,877 were reported in Mumbai.

As many as 4965 new cases and 31 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours in the Pune district of Maharashtra.

Tamil Nadu reported 989 COVID-19 cases, 569 discharges, and nine deaths on Wednesday.

The state health department said that the total count for the COVID-19 cases in the state increased to 8,63,363. The tally of discharges and deaths stand at 8,44,568 and 12,573 respectively while the active case stands at 6,222.

Madhya Pradesh reported 917 new COVID-19 cases, 500 recoveries, and one death. Total cases: 2,71,957 Total recoveries: 2,62,031 Death toll: 3,894 Active cases: 6,032.

Punjab reported 2,387 new COVID-19 cases, 1,291 discharges and 32 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases: 2,05,418 Total discharges: 1,84,848 Active cases: 14,366 Death toll: 6,204.

Karnataka reported 1488 new COVID-19 cases, including 925 cases in the Bengaluru Urban district, 341 recoveries, and eight deaths in the last 24 hours.

To curb the surge in the COVID-19 cases, the Centre and state authorities are re-introducing lockdowns and night curfews at several cities and districts.

Section 144 has been imposed in the Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh. The district administration has also advised the people coming from Maharashtra to stay in seven-day home quarantine mandatorily.

Gujarat government has also instructed the night curfew to remain in force from 9 pm to 6 am in Ahmedabad from Friday. The malls and cinema halls are instructed to remain close on Saturday and Sunday in Ahmedabad.

The administration of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts in Uttar Pradesh's have imposed fresh restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)