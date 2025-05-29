New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): The Indian Army contingent departed on Thursday for 17th edition of India-Mongolia joint military exercise 'Nomadic Elephant', Ministry of Defence said in an official statement on Thursday.

The exercise is scheduled to be conducted in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia from May 31 to June 13. The exercise is an annual event conducted alternatively in India and Mongolia. Last edition of the same exercise was conducted at Umroi, Meghalaya in July 2024.

The Indian contingent comprising 45 personnel will be represented mainly by troops from a battalion of the Arunachal Scouts. The Mongolian armed forces contingent, also comprising similar strength, will be represented by 150 Special Forces unit, as per the ministry.

Aim of the exercise is to enhance interoperability between the two forces while employing joint task force in semi conventional operations in semi urban/mountainous terrain under the United Nations mandate, it added.

The scope of this exercise involves Platoon level field training exercise. During the exercise, Indian and Mongolian troops will engage in various training activities to include endurance training, reflex shooting, room intervention, small team tactics and rock craft training, among others. In addition, to enhance complexity of exercise, aspects pertaining to Cyber Warfare are also being incorporated in this edition of the exercise. Soldiers from both sides will also learn from each other's operational experience, the statement said.

The exercise underscores the shared commitment of India and Mongolia towards regional security, peace and stability. Exercise 'Nomadic Elephant' reinforces the India-Mongolia relationship as a cornerstone of regional cooperation, fostering strong military ties and promotion of cultural understanding.

A testament to the enduring bond of friendship, trust and cultural linkages between India and Mongolia, the exercise sets the stage for meaningful professional engagement, highlighting the unwavering commitment of both nations to broader defence cooperation. (ANI)

