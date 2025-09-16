Kohima (Nagaland) [India], September 16 (ANI): The Indian Army demonstrated its steadfast commitment to the welfare of the local population by providing flood relief assistance in the villages of Shanti Khongbal, YKPI, Sabunkhok Khunou, and Thamnapokpi, located in the Imphal East district of Manipur, on September 14.

According to the release, the initiative was undertaken to provide immediate support to villagers affected by heavy rainfall and subsequent waterlogging in their homes.

Also Read | Mandi Cloudburst: Flashflood Triggered by Heavy Rainfall Wreaks Havoc in Himachal Pradesh; Roads Inundated and Vehicles Washed Away (See Pics).

Despite facing adverse conditions themselves, Indian Army personnel worked tirelessly to distribute food and essential supplies to the affected families.

In addition to food assistance, manpower was provided to help resolve waterlogging issues and aid civilians in managing the impact of the flooding.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 16, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The villagers expressed deep gratitude towards the Indian Army for their selfless service and timely intervention.

The initiative reflects the Army's dedication to humanitarian causes and its steadfast support for the people of the region during times of crisis. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)