Kolkata, September 16: Local authorities in West Bengal's Kolkata will declare the Kolkata Fatafat Result today, September 16, 2025. Participants can check the live Kolkata FF result on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. The lottery, managed locally, enjoys immense popularity among residents who participate throughout the week. Played in a format similar to Satta Matka, Kolkata FF offers multiple rounds or Bazis with progressively announced results. Players can follow the live updates online to stay informed of the latest winning numbers.

The Kolkata FF result will be declared across eight rounds conducted every 90 minutes, starting from 10 AM. Each Bazi provides an opportunity for participants to check their numbers and track winning outcomes. Enthusiasts can view the full Kolkata Fatafat Result chart on the portals or by scrolling down. This structured schedule allows players to know when and where to check the results, ensuring they do not miss any live updates. Whether a first-time participant or a regular player, staying updated through the links remains crucial. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 15, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for September 16, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM - - - - - - - -

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM - - - - - - - -

Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night. To participate in Kolkata Fatafat, one must be physically present in Kolkata, West Bengal, as the game is exclusive to the city. Kolkata FF is played by selecting numbers and predicting multiple rounds, or Bazis, requiring players to calculate passing record numbers for a higher chance of winning. Players looking for guidance can find numerous YouTube tutorials explaining strategies and gameplay intricacies.

In India, lotteries are legally operated in 13 states, including Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, Maharashtra, and West Bengal, with popular games like Shillong Teer and Nagaland State Lotteries also running legally. While Kolkata FF remains a favourite among enthusiasts, LatestLY advises caution, as participation carries financial risks and potential legal consequences.

