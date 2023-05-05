Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 5 (ANI): Indian Army on Friday released the names of five bravehearts, who laid down their lives during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector.

The deceased soldiers are L/Nk Ruchin Singh Rawat, Paratrooper Siddhant Chettri, Nk Arvind Kumar, Hav Neelam Singh, and Paratrooper Pramod Negi.

Also Read | Reels Craze Takes Life Again, Teenager Killed After Being Hit by Train While Shooting Videos on Railway Track in Hyderabad.

A total of five soldiers lost their lives in the ongoing anti-terror operation in the Kandi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, officials said.

"Three more soldiers who were injured earlier have unfortunately succumbed to their injuries. A total of five soldiers have lost their lives in the joint operation in Rajouri, J&K," said the officials. (ANI)

Also Read | Smriti Irani Slams Congress Leader DK Shivakumar on Temple Promise, Says 'Saw Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Offering Namaz'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)