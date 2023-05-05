Hyderabad, May 5: A 16-year-old student, who allegedly came to a railway track here along with two other friends to shoot selfies, was killed after being hit by a train on Friday, officials said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Youth Making Instagram Reels In Ganga River Drowns While Taking a Holy Dip in Bulandshahr (Disturbing Video).

The teenager, who was walking on the track, could not avoid being hit by train, though his friends, who were shooting on a mobile phone, managed to escape after the train came close to them, Government Railway Police said. Tamil Nadu: Nine-Year-Old 'Reels Queen' Dies By Suicide After Parents Ask Her To Study in Tiruvallur.

The boy was a resident of Hyderabad, it added. A case under Section 174 CrPC (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc.) was registered.

