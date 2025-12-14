New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): The Remount and Veterinary Corps (RVC), one of the oldest arms of the Indian Army, celebrated its 247th Corps Day on Sunday, commemorating nearly 250 years of distinguished service.

According to a release, originating from the Stud Department established in Bengal in 1779, the Corps underwent several reorganisations before formally becoming the Remount and Veterinary Corps in 1960. Awarded the President's Colours in 1989, the RVC continues to uphold its ethos of professionalism and commitment.

Guided by its motto "Pashu Seva Asmakam Dharma" (Service to Animals is Our Duty), the Corps plays a crucial role in supporting Army operations by caring for and managing military animals. It has served valiantly in both World Wars and all post-independence conflicts, contributing significantly to national defence preparedness.

As per the release, the RVC is responsible for breeding, rearing, training and supplying horses, mules and Army dogs to Animal Holding Units across the Army. The Corps also works closely with national institutions such as the Department of Biotechnology, National Institute of Communicable Diseases and National Research Centre for Equines, Indian Council of Agricultural Research and Indian Veterinary Research Institute to combat animal diseases, promote research and support India's One Health and zoonotic disease management initiatives.

In logistics, the RVC plays a vital role in enabling mobility in remote and high-altitude areas, where mules remain a dependable and cost-effective means of transporting essential supplies to posts inaccessible by vehicles or aircraft. Army dogs trained in eight specialised skills contribute significantly to counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations, with several canines, including Axel, Zoom, Mansi, Kent and Phantom, demonstrating supreme courage and sacrificing their lives in operational roles.

Reflecting the Army's commitment to Nari Shakti, the Corps began inducting women officers in 2023; seven have been commissioned to date, including one selected for the Army's first Women Skydiving Team. The RVC has also strengthened national pandemic preparedness, notably by supporting RT-PCR testing and COVID-19 care facilities.

Beyond its military mandate, the Corps contributes to nation-building through NCC equestrian training, humanitarian veterinary outreach in remote regions and participation in UN missions. It also furthers military diplomacy by gifting trained animals to friendly nations.

On its 247th Corps Day, the Indian Army acknowledged the RVC's exemplary service, operational excellence and enduring contribution to the nation. (ANI)

