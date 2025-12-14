Patna, December 14: Making a major organisational change, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday appointed Bihar cabinet minister Nitin Nabin as the party’s National Working President. The decision was approved by the BJP Parliamentary Board. The term of the current BJP National President JP Nadda has ended, and the party has been deliberating on his successor for some time.

In the meantime, the top leadership has entrusted the responsibility of National Working President to Nitin Nabin. According to a letter issued by BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, the Parliamentary Board has appointed Nitin Nabin as the National Working President of the party with immediate effect.

Nitin Nabin Speaks After Being Appointed as BJP’s National Working President

Patna, Bihar: Newly elected National Executive President of BJP, Nitin Nabin says, "I know that the hard work and dedication of these party workers is the reason for the continuous success of the BJP in Bankipur, West Patna. It is also the good fortune of all of us that these… pic.twitter.com/pZKgJSMyHH — IANS (@ians_india) December 14, 2025

#WATCH | Patna: Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin says, "Today's entire program is dedicated to the workers and their hard work and efforts. It is because of them that the BJP has reached this position today. The credit for this victory in Bankipur goes to them... The Congress has been… pic.twitter.com/biUr3wExA7 — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2025

The notification clarified that the order has been communicated to the National President, all state in-charges, state presidents, and organisation general secretaries.

Who is Nitin Nabin?

Nitin Nabin is an MLA from the Bankipur constituency in Patna. In the Assembly elections held last month, he defeated RJD candidate Rekha Kumari. He is a five-time MLA and is regarded as a disciplined and committed party worker. Coming from a political background, Nitin Nabin is the son of Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha, a senior and prominent BJP leader in Bihar.

From student politics to holding key organisational and ministerial roles, Nitin Nabin has steadily risen through the ranks of the party. His appointment is being seen as a significant move by the BJP leadership, reflecting confidence in his organisational skills and political experience.

At 45, Nitin Nabin has established himself as an effective Road Construction Minister in the Bihar government. He is widely regarded as a young, energetic leader with a modern outlook, and his administrative style has earned him recognition within the party.

Earlier, the BJP had also announced a key organisational change in Uttar Pradesh, where Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary was appointed as the new president of the state unit, as part of the party’s broader organisational restructuring ahead of upcoming political challenges.

