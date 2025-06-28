3 Sri Lankans who had set off from Sri Lanka to Tamil Nadu in an unidentified boat. (Photo/ANI)

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 28 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully rescued three Sri Lankan nationals who had been abandoned on a sandbar near Adam's Bridge, off the coast of Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu, officials said on Saturday.

According to the Coastal Security Group Police, the trio had set off from Sri Lanka in an unidentified boat, which dropped them off on the sandbar located in Indian waters.

"Three Sri Lankans who had set off from Sri Lanka to Dhanushkodi (Tamil Nadu) in an unidentified boat were dropped off at a sandbar by Adam's Bridge near Dhanushkodi. The Indian Coast Guard rescued them, brought them to Dhanushkodi and handed them over to the Coastal Security Group Police. An investigation is underway," said the Coastal Security Group Police in a statement.

Further investigation is still underway.

Earlier, on Thursday, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) marked a significant milestone in maritime security and indigenous shipbuilding with the induction of Yard 1271 'Adamya', the first Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) under the prestigious 08 FPV Project, at Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), as per a release.

Designed and built entirely by GSL, 'Adamya' exemplifies India's growing shipbuilding capability and represents a major stride towards the nation's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

With over 60 per cent indigenous content, the vessel underscores the success of the 'Make in India' initiative in the defence sector.'Adamya' is the first ship in its class within the ICG fleet to feature Controllable Pitch Propellers (CPPs) and indigenously developed gearboxes, offering superior maneuverability, operational flexibility, and enhanced performance at sea.

The vessel is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including a 30mm CRN-91 gun, two 12.7mm stabilised remote-control guns with fire control systems, an Integrated Bridge System (IBS), an Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS), and an Automated Power Management System (APMS).

These advanced systems will empower the Indian Coast Guard to perform its charter duties with increased precision, efficiency, and responsiveness across India's extensive maritime domain.

Fast Patrol Vessels, such as 'Adamya', will act as force multipliers in the ICG's operational fleet, enabling swift responses for maritime law enforcement, coastal surveillance, search and rescue operations, and the protection of India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The induction of 'Adamya' not only strengthens India's coastal security architecture but also underscores the nation's growing maritime capabilities and technological prowess. (ANI)

