New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Thursday warned fishermen and merchant vessels in the Bay of Bengal of adverse weather conditions and requested them to move to nearby harbours.

This comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that a low-pressure area is likely to intensify into a depression in the next 24 hours over the west-central Bay of Bengal.

It further said that adverse weather was likely over West Bengal and the coast of Odisha.

"As per IMD, low-pressure areas over West Central BoB likely to intensify into depression next 24 hrs. Under its influence adverse weather likely over #WestBengal and #Odissa coast. #ICG Ships & aircraft continuously relaying adverse weather warning for fishermen and merchant vessels," the ICG tweeted, along with a video of a personnel issuing the warning through an aircraft. (ANI)

