Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 20 (ANI):Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Friday assured that every effort will be made to ensure the safe return of an Indian family stranded in Iran amid the ongoing regional conflict.

Responding to reports about the plight of the family from Chhattisgarh, Sharma said that the matter will be taken up both at the state and national level to facilitate their rescue.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Lone Survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh of Air India Flight AI171 Arrested for Allegedly Lying About Being on Ill-Fated Flight? Here's a Fact Check As Fake Social Media Post Goes Viral.

"I will speak to the Chief Minister about this and will also raise the issue in Delhi. Whoever is stranded there will be brought back safely," Sharma said while addressing media queries.

On Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday confirmed the arrival of 94 Indian students from Jammu and Kashmir who had been evacuated from Iran had safely reached Delhi.

Also Read | International Yoga Day 2025: BSF Troops Perform Yoga on Pontoon Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua (See Pics).

In a post on social media X, the CM wrote that the Government had been making transport arrangements to ensure the smooth journey of the students back to Jammu and Kashmir.

"94 of our students evacuated from Iran have safely reached Delhi. The Government is making transport arrangements to ensure their smooth journey home, which will be in place within the next few hours," the CM's post read.

Early morning on Thursday, a total of 110 Indian nationals were evacuated and flown down to Delhi under Operation Sindhu.

The Indian government has launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran in view of the deteriorating situation as a result of the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Thursday welcomed the first group of Indian nationals evacuated from Iran amid the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

J-K CM Omar Abdullah said that evacuating Indian nationals, including hundreds of students from Jammu and Kashmir, from conflict-affected regions of Iran is a collective responsibility, and he has spoken to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar about the same.

An Indian student, Sheikh Afsa, on board the flight carrying 110 nationals under Operation Sindhu, praised the government's efforts to ensure a safe evacuation upon returning to Delhi, saying that the government evacuated them 'from their dormitory'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)