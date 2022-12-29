New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Global airlines' grouping IATA on Thursday said India's decision to re-introduce coronavirus testing for international passengers is "disappointing and a step backwards" as the current situation is different from when the pandemic started around three years ago.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is a grouping of nearly 290 airlines, including various Indian carriers.

Also Read | Indian-American Rajeev Badyal Among 30 Selected by Kamala Harris To Serve on National Space Council’s Users Advisory Group.

Amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in different parts of the world, the Indian government has decided to make a negative Covid report must for passengers arriving from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from January 1. Last week, authorities also started random testing of two per cent of passengers arriving on each international flight.

"India's decision to reintroduce Covid-19 testing is disappointing and a step backwards. We are in a different situation from when Covid-19 started about three years ago. Medical treatments are available. Vaccination levels are high. Governments need to respond based on science and facts," Philip Goh, IATA's Regional Vice President for Asia Pacific, said in a statement.

Also Read | Animal Cruelty in Delhi: Two Stray Puppies Strangled to Death, Hanged in Dwarka; FIR Registered.

According to him, the experience from the last three years has shown that travel restrictions or testing requirements are ineffective.

"It is disappointing that governments have not learned this lesson and are reimposing restrictions. Testing requirements have a negative impact on travel as people tend to avoid being tested," he said.

As per the official data released on Thursday, the daily coronavirus positivity rate in India was recorded at 0.11 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.17 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)