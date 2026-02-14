New Delhi, February 14: The Indian passport has made a notable jump in the Henley Passport Index 2026, rising 10 places to secure the 75th rank globally. However, despite the improved position, Indian travelers now have access to slightly fewer visa-free destinations compared to last year.

Indian Passport Ranking 2026: What Changed?

According to the latest data from the Henley & Partners, which publishes the annual Henley Passport Index using data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Indian passport holders can currently travel to 56 destinations visa-free or with visa-on-arrival access. This marks a drop from 62 destinations in the previous year. Henley Passport Index 2026: Indian Passport Gains Strength, Now Ranks 80th on List; Check Top 10 World’s Most Powerful Passports.

Despite the decline in total destinations, India’s improved ranking reflects shifting global mobility dynamics. Changes in reciprocal visa agreements and sharper declines in other countries’ mobility scores contributed to India’s upward movement from 85th to 75th place.

While this marks a recovery from post-pandemic lows, India still remains below its historic peak ranking of 71st achieved in 2006.

Global Context: Where India Stands in 2026

The Henley Passport Index ranks 199 passports based on access to 227 destinations worldwide. The 2026 report highlights a widening gap between the world’s most and least powerful passports. What Is an e-Passport? Who Can Apply, How to Apply, Fees, Benefits and Key Security Upgrades Explained.

Regionally, India continues to trail several Asian economies but remains a key mobility player in South Asia. Countries like Bhutan and Thailand remain important travel partners, with Thailand recently expanding visa-free entry options for Indian tourists.

Visa-Free Countries for Indian Passport Holders in 2026

Indian citizens can access a mix of destinations across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, and Oceania. Key countries include:

Asia & Southeast Asia

• Bhutan

• Nepal

• Malaysia

• Kazakhstan

• Thailand

Africa

• Mauritius

• Rwanda

• Senegal

• Seychelles

Americas & Caribbean

• Barbados

• Dominica

• Haiti

• Jamaica

• Trinidad and Tobago

Additionally, several countries offer Visa on Arrival (VoA) or Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) options for Indian travelers. These include Indonesia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Jordan, Fiji, and Vanuatu.

What This Means for Indian Travelers

Experts believe the improved ranking signals India’s growing diplomatic influence and soft power. However, the slight dip in total accessible destinations underscores the evolving and often unpredictable nature of global visa policies.

The Indian government continues to pursue mobility partnerships with European and Middle Eastern nations, which could further strengthen the passport’s standing in future rankings.

Travelers are advised to check official embassy websites before planning trips, as visa-free access may come with stay limits, return ticket requirements, or proof of funds.

The 2026 ranking ultimately reflects steady progress for the Indian passport, even as global travel dynamics continue to shift.

