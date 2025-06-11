Delhi, June 11: As India witnesses a surge in COVID-19 cases, the government has taken precautionary measures to curb the spread of the virus. Active cases in the country have crossed the 7,000 mark, raising concerns about a possible new wave. In response, an RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for ministers and party leaders scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per an India Today report. The move comes ahead of a significant political gathering following the BJP’s recent victory in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Around 70 ministers and BJP functionaries from Delhi, including the Chief Minister, all seven MPs, and several MLAs, are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi this evening. As a precautionary measure, COVID-19 testing has been made mandatory for all attendees ahead of this meeting. Notably, just a day before, on June 10, PM Modi met with the members of the anti-terror outreach delegation, although it is not clear if these leaders were made to undergo this mandatory RT-PCR test. COVID-19 Alert: 23-Year-Old Woman Tests Corona Positive in Manipur, First Such Case in North Eastern State in Current Wave.

On Wednesday, June 11, the country’s active caseload crossed the 7,000 mark, with 306 new cases and six deaths reported in the past 24 hours. Kerala continues to report the highest number of active COVID-19 cases, with 2,223 patients currently undergoing treatment. Gujarat follows with 1,223 active cases, while Karnataka and Delhi have 459 and 757 cases, respectively. The six deaths reported in the last 24 hours include three from Kerala, two from Karnataka, and one from Maharashtra. COVID-19 Deaths in Delhi: 90-Year-Old Woman Dies After Testing Positive for Coronavirus; Toll Rises to 8 Since January.

Meanwhile, Delhi added 66 new infections to its tally, reflecting a steady rise in daily cases across several urban centres. Despite the surge, health officials have assured the public that most of the cases are mild and manageable. However, the Centre remains cautious, urging states to remain vigilant and step up surveillance and testing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2025 04:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).